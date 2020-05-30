Former President John Mahama has mocked persons he believes are having sleepless nights worrying about his choice of a running mate for the 2020 presidential elections.

The seeming delay about Mr Mahama’s choice for a running mate has sparked criticisms both within his party and in the camp of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A Member of Parliament from Mr Mahama’s party, Mahama Ayariga, has said the delay in naming a running mate could affect the party’s chances in the upcoming crucial elections.

READ ALSO:

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, also recently posted the following on Facebook: “It must be pretty frustrating when your choice of running mate turns you flat down… especially after you have approached him personally with your offer. Uneasy lies the head that wears a thorny crown…”

But in sharp rebuttal directed at his opponents, Mr Mahama said they were suffering from psychosis over their inability to correctly predict his choice of a running mate.