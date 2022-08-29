Management of Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and TV has said it was not an easy decision for them to shut down the station as opinions were divided but they had to follow the orders of the Kumasi Traditional Council in order to help their course.

General Manager of Oyerepa FM, Otuo Acheampong, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

He said they had prominent people urging them to stand their grounds and not shut down the station but they refused to accept as they did not want to pick a fight with Manyhia.

“Looking at the position the chiefs took that day, we realized that if we listen to them, our plea will be heard earlier. Besides it was on Friday and so we decided to just shut it down and go back on Monday to have the issues resolved.

“Even though we know all the things they were talking to us about, we decided to listen to them and by that act alone, we knew they will tell us to go open and work. Now the discussion continues, about the role of traditional rulers and the media,” he said.

The Kumasi Traditional Council has granted permission to the Management of Oyerepa FM to resume operation.

This is the outcome of deliberations held on Monday, three days after the radio station was shut down.

But going forward, Mr Acheampong said they will no longer allow people to malign others without evidence on their radio station and are speaking to the presenters to be strong on that position but the issue will not deter them from speaking about a chief who has erred.

