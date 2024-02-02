West Ham United manager, David Moyes praised Mohammed Kudus for his contribution in the team’s recent league clash against Bournemouth on Thursday night.

The Hammers faced a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the London Stadium, extending their winless streak to five games across all competitions.

Kudus played a key role in West Ham’s lone goal, with James Ward-Prowse converting a penalty after the Ghanaian was fouled in the box.

This match marked Kudus’ return to the team after participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana was eliminated in the group stage.

Moyes acknowledged that, Kudus faced some challenges readjusting to the team after being away.

“We didn’t find any rhythm to it at all. Even Mo [Kudus] coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations, it took a bit of time for him to find his level. He got us a penalty kick later on” Moyes said.

Since joining West Ham in the summer, Kudus has made 11 starts in the Premier League, contributing six goals and an assist.

