Great Olympics head coach, Yaw Preko, says his side’s stalemate with Hearts of Oak feels like a defeat.

The two-time Ghana Premier League side were hosted by the rivals in the matchday 2 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Konadu Yiadom scored late in the game to ensure Hearts avoided a second defeat after Abdul Razak Yussif had opened the scoring eight minutes into the encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In his post-match interview, Preko said his side failing to take the maximum points feels like a defeat.

“A 1-1 draw personally looks like a defeat. Because after holding them from the first whistle to the last minute it feels like a defeat,” he noted.

“But we are playing away and we played against Hearts of Oak in a local derby, anything at all can happen. We take it like that, it’s a draw and we go back to work on where we fell short because this is our away match.

“We still have another match next week against King Faisal at home so we will build on the positives and we meet King Faisal.”

Olympics are now unbeaten in their last five games against Hearts in the league, winning three and drawing two during that time.

The Wonder Club will host King Faisal in the matchday 3 games this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.