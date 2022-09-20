A 30-year-old private security man has allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region.

The suspect has been identified as Hafiz Mohammed, stationed at the Bethel Methodist School Complex at Ward K, a suburb of the metropolis.

Reports indicate he took advantage of the girl when she went to urinate near a toilet facility on the premises while playing with her colleagues after school hours.

Hafiz reportedly threatened the victim she will die if she tells her parents or anybody about the incident.

But when she returned to her colleagues, she couldn’t hide it from them due to the pains she was going through at that time.

Two days after the incident, her friend who could no longer keep quiet about it is said to have reported to the victim’s aunt who subsequently called for the suspect’s arrest.

The aunt disclosed to Adom News that doctors at the Tamale Teaching Hospital confirmed the little girl had been defiled following a medical examination.

The suspect she indicated has been granted bail while the case is still in court.

However, there are demands from his family for them to resort to an out-of-court settlement.