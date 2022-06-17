A 40-year-old teacher has been recounting how he was battered by crowd-control police detailed to maintain law and order during a protest by students of Islamic High School.

Kofi Antwi, an English teacher, says he was humiliated in front of his students, detained and denied access to hospital after a policeman hit his head several times with the butt of his gun.

He was ordered to lie on the ground in front of his students, who staged the protest over pedestrian knockdowns.

Kofi Antwi is among five teachers who suffered such an ordeal in Monday’s protest which recorded the hospitalisation of 38 students of the school.

Mr. Antwi is expected to meet Members of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee who are on a fact-finding mission on the incident.

