Actress Tonto Dikeh has questioned the existence of God and Heaven, as she makes some wild claims in a disturbing post.

The actress, since the demise of her step mother, has revealed she has lost the urge to live as her service and dedication to God has been rendered useless.

In a latest post she made on Instagram, Tonto revealed she woke up with dangerous thoughts, adding she is not ashamed to admit she is weak since she does not intend on staying on earth for too long.

According to her, the suppression of emotions is what has left many people broken, and she does not intend to tow that line.

Tonto revealed she is frustrated and “hateful words and disappointing words will not stop her from saying or feeling more.”

“There is so much power and motivation in knowing that our time on the earth is limited and there will no longer be another you,” she wrote in another post.

Her well-wishers, including celebrities, have camped on her social media pages to reassure her of her purpose on this earth, while others have discouraged her from self harm.