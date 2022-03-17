Pressure group #FixTheCountry Movement has disputed the Ghana Police Service’s statement on why its lead convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, is still in custody despite being granted bail.

A Tema High Court on Wednesday granted Mr Barker-Vormawor a GHC2 million bail.

The bail term is also supposed to be accompanied with two sureties, one who must submit documents of landed property to the court.

According to the police, the accused was taken back to the court to meet the bail conditions pursuant to the judgement.

“At the court, the Registrar informed the Police that he had submitted the document presented by the sureties to the Lands Commission for verification and he was therefore unable to proceed with the execution of the bail until a response was received from the Lands Commission,” a statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, explained.

But to the Movement, the statement from the police is misleading because the police had no intention of releasing their convener.

“We note that the statement does not deny categorical statements made to Oliver in the presence of several #FixTheCountry activists that the Police have no intention of releasing Oliver yesterday, and that they were waiting for instructions from the IGP who the complainant in the case is, whether to charge Oliver with a new offence,” a statement read.

They argued that as of 1:00 pm yesterday, formal processes pertaining to the bail had already been concluded with eminent professors who had come to stand surety for Mr Barker-Vormawor.

“Yet the police refused to take him back to court to enable him to sign the documents. This prompted Oliver to demand to be sent back to his cells and commence his hunger strike.

“Oliver also indicated to the police that he will no longer receive any visitor, including family or lawyers until the Police begin to show some respect for our democracy by acting as an institution guided by law,” the statement added.

They are, therefore, demanding his immediate release, stating the police must strive to serve with integrity.

