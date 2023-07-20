The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has wondered if President Nana Akufo-Addo is deliberately destroying the fortunes of the country.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari says she could not understand how the state’s scarce resources are being depleted on unnecessary ventures.

In a tweet on Wednesday, July 19, the former Deputy Transport Minister cited the prosecution of the Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson as one such wastage.

According to her, a country whose economy is struggling should not be focusing on such matters but rather on issues that will help ease the plight of its citizens.

“Our economy is struggling— from financial haircuts to debt exchanges, and yet resources are being wasted on deals, and political opponents are still persecuted, not prosecuted.”

“Is it possible that President Nana Akufo-Addo is deliberately running this country to a halt?” she asked.

Already, the Minority caucus in Parliament has stated that as long as Assin North MP, Gyakye Quayson’s prosecution continues, they will never cooperate with the Majority on anything in the House.

According to them, the Majority has the numbers to proceed with government business in the House even if the Minority members are absent.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said Majority MPs do not require the presence of the NDC MPs before they commence sitting in Parliament.

Addressing the media after a parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, July 19, Dr Forson asserted that the Majority of MPs should not expect the Minority caucus to begin with government business whiles they are away.

“First, let’s state for the record that the NPP has 137 elected Members of Parliament plus one independent candidate. This means that they don’t actually need the NDC to form a quorum and to start business.

“So, clearly our position is simple. The NPP should not expect the NDC to do government business for them whilst they sit in the comfort of their homes, draw on salaries and then go to constituencies, use government vehicles and government fuel and campaign. We wouldn’t do that,” the Minority leader stated.