Ghanaian actress, Irene Opare, has taken a trip down memory lane as she shares a throwback photo from her youthful days in the hit movie, ‘The Mask’.

The actress, who rose to prominence in the Ghanaian film industry with her stellar acting performances, shared the photo in a video she posted on her official TikTok account.

She took the opportunity to reminisce about her past in a lighthearted manner.

The photo, taken during the 2000s, shows a youthful and carefree Irene, sporting a sweet mini skirt, a tight top, and a look that has captured the hearts of her fans.

The actress, who played a lead role in the film, has been widely praised for her performance in ‘The Mask’, which was a huge success and quickly became one of the most popular movies in Ghana at the time.

The throwback photo and TikTok video have sparked a lot of interest in Irene’s work and career as folks wonder if she still acts in movies.