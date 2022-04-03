Edmund Acak, General Manager of FC Samatex
Irate fans of Skyy FC have attacked Samartex FC officials and players after the Ghana Division One League match between the two teams on Sunday.

The game finished 1-1 at Daboase.

However, the uncultured act of Skyy FC fans has taken centre stage.

General Manager of Samartex, Edmund Ackah, who was attacked, has his face covered with sand in a photo shared on social media.

Other officials and players were beaten up by fans of Skyy FC.

Samartex have filed a report at the nearest police station and are certain that the criminals will be apprehended and dealt with appropriately.

The terrible incident involving Skyy FC serves as a warning that hooliganism in the local league is far from over.

Samartex are in nine points lead at the top of the standings in Zone II.




