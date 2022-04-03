Irate fans of Skyy FC have attacked Samartex FC officials and players after the Ghana Division One League match between the two teams on Sunday.

The game finished 1-1 at Daboase.

However, the uncultured act of Skyy FC fans has taken centre stage.

General Manager of Samartex, Edmund Ackah, who was attacked, has his face covered with sand in a photo shared on social media.

Other officials and players were beaten up by fans of Skyy FC.

Samartex have filed a report at the nearest police station and are certain that the criminals will be apprehended and dealt with appropriately.

The terrible incident involving Skyy FC serves as a warning that hooliganism in the local league is far from over.

Samartex are in nine points lead at the top of the standings in Zone II.