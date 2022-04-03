The matchday 23 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has ended successfully at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

The games kicked off on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium with Hearts of Oak welcoming Medeama SC.

After 90 minutes of action, the Phobians who are reigning champions pipped the Yellow and Mauve by a lone goal.

In the Sunday games, in the Asante derby, Asante Kotoko played as guest to King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko suffered a shocking defeat to the Insha Allah lads in the first round of the season.

However, the Porcupine Warriors having been held by Karela United in mid-week snatched an all-important win against their regional rivals with Imoro Ibrahim scoring the only goal to extend their lead on the league log.

Karela United at the CAM Park piled more misery on Elmian Shark. The Ayinase based side recorded a 3-1 win against the Fearsome club.

At the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman, Eleven Wonders who have been poor in the ongoing campaign secured a vital win to boost their survival.

Eleven Wonders defeated debutants, Accra Lions 2-0.

Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium continued their resurgence in the second round of the season.

The Royals shocked Ashanti Gold 2-0.

WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope were held to a goalless drawn game against two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars.

Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park pipped Dreams FC by a lone goal.

RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will host Berekum Chelsea on Monday with Bechem United also hosting Great Olympics also on Monday.

Full results for matchday 23 below:

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Medeama SC

King Faisal 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Karela United 3-1 ElminaSharks

Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-0 Accra Lions

Legon Cities 2-0 AshantiGold SC

WAFA 0-0 Aduana Stars

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 Dreams FC

RTU v Berekum Chelsea [MONDAY]

Bechem United v Great Olympics [MONDAY]

Asante Kotoko sit top of the league summit with 49 points with Aduana Stars and Bechem United sitting second and third with 39 and 38 points respectively.

WAFA, RTU and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone with 23, 22 and 15 points respectively.