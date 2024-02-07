Kanayo O Kanayo, a veteran actor in Nollywood, has urged parents to exercise caution when accepting monetary gifts from their children without understanding the source of the funds.

The actor delivered this advice during a recent event, which gained traction on social media platforms.

In a widely circulated video, Kanayo emphasized the importance of parents establishing a practice of inquiring about their children’s acquisitions.

He stated that their lack of scrutiny could inadvertently foster corrupt tendencies in their offspring.

The actor cautioned parents against accepting expensive gifts from their children, particularly if they are not gainfully employed.

“If your 20-year-old daughter owns a phone worth N1.5 million and she hands you N100,000 without explaining its origin, you’re endangering yourself,” Kanayo asserted.

“This casual approach is detrimental to many parents. If your unemployed son suddenly presents you with money or a car, it’s imperative to ask questions. I’m cautioning you,” he concluded.

