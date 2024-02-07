Ghana earned $521.86 million from crude oil in the second half of 2023, the Second-Half Ghana Petroleum Funds 2023 has revealed.

Out of that, the country secured $319.73 million from crude oil liftings in the last six months of 2023.

The crude oil lifting took place between May 2023 and October 2023.

The country also got $198.6 million from corporate tax during the second-half of 2023.

The taxes were from crude oil liftings by Kosmos Energy, Tullow Oil and Petro SA.

Ghana again earned $3.32 million as interest from the Petroleum Holding Funds.

Other income from surface rental was estimated at $112,082.

Investments from Ghana Petroleum Funds estimated at $1.23bn

For the Ghana Petroleum Funds Investments, the nation earned $1.23 billion during the period.

The Ghana Heritage Fund brought in $1.046 billion, whilst the $190.38 million was gotten from the Ghana Stabilisation Fund.