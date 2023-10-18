Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has named Black Stars starting XI against the United States of America (USA) in an international friendly game.

The four-time African champions will be hosted at the Geodis Park in Nashville on Wednesday dawn with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 a.m..

The Black Stars will hope to return to winning ways after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in the first international friendly game at the Bank of America Stadium.

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen has been opted ahead of Lawrence Ati Zigi.

At the heart of defense are, Alidu Seidu, Jerome Opoku, Nicholas Opoku and Gideon Mensah.

In defensive midfield, Thomas Partey and Edmund Addo have been handed the role.

Jordan Ayew, Joseph Paintsil and Mohammed Kudus will support Inaki Williams who is leading the line as the striker.

The game forms part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers slated for November and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Below is Ghana’s squad to face the US Men’s team: