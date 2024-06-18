The Interior Ministry has issued a stern warning to all Private Security Organisations to stop using unauthorized uniforms.

Non-compliance will lead to arrests and legal action.

In a statement dated Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the Ministry emphasized, “The Ministry of the Interior wishes to caution all Private Security Organisations using unauthorised uniforms to desist from that or will be arrested by the Police and face the law.”

As part of its efforts to regulate the industry, the Interior Ministry said the Police recently arrested two individuals for violating regulations governing private security organisations in Ghana.

“As part of the Ministry’s efforts to regulate the industry, on Friday, June 14, 2024, the Ministry through the Ghana Police Service, arrested two individuals for violating regulations governing private security organisations in Ghana.

“The individuals were found wearing unprescribed uniforms similar to the Military uniform, contrary to the regulations outlined in the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (LI.1571) and the Police Service Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 1994 (L.I.1579).

“The arrested officers were granted bail by the Police and the Ministry will apply the necessary sanctions against the company involved.”

While acknowledging the crucial role of private security organisations in complementing Ghana’s security services, the Ministry expressed its commitment to upholding safety and security regulations for the benefit of all citizens.

“The Ministry understands and appreciates the critical role private security organisations play in complementing the role of the Security Services in Ghana. However, the Ministry will not compromise the regulations designed to ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians.

“The Ministry of the Interior will continue to create a safe and secure environment for all Ghanaians and is committed to working with the private security industry to achieve this goal,” the ministry stated.

