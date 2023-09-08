The legal team representing Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, a crucial witness in the ongoing investigation concerning an alleged conspiracy to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from office, has expressed their surprise at the decision made by the Ghana Police Service to interdict their client.

The Police Service issued a statement on Thursday, announcing the suspension of three of its officers who were allegedly involved in the said plot.

The officers interdicted include COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi.

This decision by the police comes in response to a leaked audio recording that has been widely circulated on social media and other platforms.

The audio allegedly contains conversations among the three senior police officers discussing plans and strategies regarding the potential removal of the current IGP in collaboration with Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwaku Owusu Agyeman, the lead counsel for COP Mensah, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday expressed their surprise at the police’s actions.

“We were expecting that the service would allow Parliament to conduct its own investigation. As you are aware, the purpose of the probe is to establish the facts surrounding the allegations that have become public knowledge. Therefore, it is quite unexpected for us that this suspension has been imposed” he stated.

“Nevertheless, we accept this development in good faith. We will also examine what rights our client has in this situation… In the days ahead, we will communicate our course of action” Mr. Agyeman said.

According to the legal team representing COP George Alex Mensah, they had expected the matter to be handled differently, and they plan to assess their client’s rights and determine their future actions in response to this development.