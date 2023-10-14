Hope for Future Generations is calling for increased stakeholder conversations on the unique challenges Girls and Young Women (GYW) face while promoting their rights and empowerment, on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated worldwide on October 11th.

According to Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) there is an urgent need to shine a light on the challenges GYW face online and how this impacts their well-being.

A majority of girls and young women have limited access to smartphones compared to their male counterparts. Even when they do possess these devices, some struggle with fully understanding their various functions. The surge in online violence targeted at GYW is becoming increasingly worrisome.

According to a statement issued by Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), “In today’s world, technology drives every facet of the economy, with women significantly contributing to this growth. Hence, we cannot afford to leave them behind. It is crucial to eliminate digital violence and access barriers, thereby enhancing GYW participation in the digital space. This necessitates investing in girls’ education in science and technology.”

It added that the ‘She Leads’ project, a flagship initiative of HFFG, is dedicated to nurturing leadership skills and potential in GYW, both in-school and out-of-school between the ages of 10-24 in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region of Ghana. The project is funded by The African Women’s Development and Communications Network (FEMNET), a network with the aim of promoting women’s development across the African continent.

The “She leads Project” comprises other implementing partners such as Plan International Ghana, Defense for Children International, Erudite Women Empowerment Foundation, Women Aspire Network and Community Aid for Rural Development among others who form part of the “She Leads” Consortium in Ghana. The Project focuses on mentorship programs, leadership training as well as advocacy and strives to break down traditional gender norms and inspire young females to take their place in decision-making processes.

Ms. Cecilia Senoo, the Executive Director of Hope for Future Generations, affirms that “International Day of the Girl Child is a momentous occasion for us to reflect on the progress made in empowering girls and young women while acknowledging the work that still needs to be done. Our ‘She Leads’ project represents a significant step in challenging stereotypes and promoting gender-inclusive leadership.”

Hope for Future Generations will be hosting a series of events, including radio discussions, workshops, and awareness campaigns aimed at promoting gender equality and encouraging girls and young women to take up leadership roles during the “She Leads” project implementation, which equally commemorate the celebration of the International Day of the Girl-Child.

The organization encourages individuals, businesses, traditional leaders, parents and other stakeholders to join in their efforts to transform gender norms and create a world where GYW have equal opportunities to lead and make decisions that shape their futures.

About Hope for Future Generations

Hope for Future Generations is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and socio-economic status of women, children & young people as well as persons living with disability through right-based approaches, innovations and acceptable participatory strategies. The organization seeks to provide a nation free of discrimination, where women, children and young people can have equal opportunities to develop their full potential.