Canon (https://en.Canon-CNA.com/) is taking its Miraisha Programme, in collaboration with The NRB Bus, to Kilifi County, to empower and skill up the youth through comprehensive training in photography and videography. The objective of this initiative is to equip young individuals with essential skills and knowledge, enabling them to explore the art of visual storytelling, master camera techniques, and delve into the world of creative expression.

The name of this new series of workshops is Hadithi Za Pwani (Stories from the coast), in collaboration with The NRB Bus, Baru Collective, GoBlue, Kilifi County and Pwani University. This series of workshops will be held at Pwani University in Kilifi town and will focus on how to use visual storytelling to preserve cultural heritage. This enduring partnership, established in 2018, is designed to support the creation of skilled jobs in the digital media industries in Kenya and wider East African region. The NRB Bus has been a vital hub for fostering creativity since its establishment in 2012, and the continuation of this partnership marks a significant step in empowering young professionals in the industry. In this series of workshops, the students will work together in documenting Mwanzele Music, one of the most important Mijikenda traditional sounds.

“We believe in the transformative power of digital media and the impact it can have on the lives of young creatives,” said Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa. “This partnership with the NRB Bus aligns perfectly with our mission to empower the next generation of digital media professionals in Kenya and beyond. Together, we aim to unlock the boundless potential of young talent and provide them with the tools and knowledge to succeed in this dynamic industry.”

“The NRB Bus has been a sanctuary for visual artists and musicians, and through this partnership with Canon Miraisha, we are excited to further our mission of nurturing creativity and empowering the digital media community in Kenya,” stated Vincenzo Cavallo, CEO, The NRB Bus.

Collaboration Details

The workshop started in September and and the first workshop in the collaborative project, Hadithi Za Pwani, took place at Pwani University.

Previous workshops:

September 25-27 (First workshop)

October 2-4 (Second workshop)

October 23-25 (Third workshop)

Upcoming Workshops:

November 30-1 (Fourth workshop)

November 6-18 (Fifth workshop)

November 13-15 (Sixth workshop)

November 20-22 (Seventh workshop)

November 27-29 (Eighth workshop)

The workshops will be followed by a private opening event on 30 November, followed by two public exhibitions. Each workshop will be tailored for groups of 10 participants, comprising both university and non-university young individuals aged 18 to 30.

Furthermore, participants will receive Miraisha certificates upon completion of the training.

Canon is excited to embark on this collaborative journey with The NRB Bus, empowering the next generation of digital media professionals in Kenya. This partnership signifies a remarkable step in their shared commitment to nurturing creativity, innovation, and skills development within the digital media landscape.

