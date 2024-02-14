Inflation returned to an upward trajectory to hit 23.5% in January 2024, data from the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed.

This follows four consecutive months of decline. Inflation stood at 23.2% in December 2023.

According to the GSS, the increase in year-on-year inflation was influenced by a sharp surge in non-food items including housing, clothing and transport.

Food inflation, however, continued to decline.

For the regions, the Eastern Region recorded the highest rate of inflation of 37.1% driven by food prices, whilst the Greater Accra Region registered the lowest rate of inflation of 18%.

