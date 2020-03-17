Chorkor residents especially those who live along the Chemu Lagoon in the Ablekuma South Municipality of the Greater Region say they are living on the edge.

They told Joy News that they are scared that the ‘floating bridge’ has blocked the surface of the nearby lagoon with a huge pile of plastic waste.

According to them, this can easily cause flooding in the community whenever it rains.

Chemu Lagoon Floating Bridge choked with plastic

The floating bridge which is the first of its kind in Accra was constructed by the Ablekuma West Constituency MP, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, with the support of the Environment Ministry, to facilitate safe crossing of people.

Though the lagoon was dredged before the bridge was constructed, the fact that the bridge berths across the lagoon, it has become the piling point for any floating material.

The recent announcement by the Ghana Metrological Agency that heavy rainfall this year will cause flooding in some parts of Accra has got the residents worried.

Coincidentally the Chemu Lagoon which draws water from Dansoman and other suburbs in Accra enters the sea in the community.

The area is one of the most hard-hit communities by tidal waves and for that matter, any floods occurrence will have disastrous consequences.

