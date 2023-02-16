Ghana legend, Charles Assampong Taylor, says Inaki Williams is not good enough for the Black Stars after he was sidelined by the Spanish national team.

The Athletic Bilbao completed a switch to the West African country having booked a place in the 202 World Cup.

Williams made his Black Stars debut against Brazil three months later in a friendly, a game that ended 3-0.

However, the lanky forward featured in Ghana’s three games at the globals showpiece but failed to find the back of the net.

Following the disappointing performance, the Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legend says Ghana must stop over-relying on foreign-born players.

He noted that Williams would never have picked Ghana if he was good enough to play for the Spain national team.

“We always want to rely on foreign-based Ghanaian players, but the question is how many of these foreign-based players are starters in their respective clubs? We just like cheap things, and rejected goods seem to be our priority,” Taylor told Akoma FM.

“It really pains me that some journalists were saying all our problems were solved after securing players like Inaki Williams. I only smile and also see such journalists as people whose understanding of football knowledge is suspect.”

He added: “How can our Black Stars be saved because we have Inaki Williams? Do we have better eyes than the Europeans?

“His gameplay cannot guarantee us any proper title. If the Spanish thought he was good enough, they would have convinced him and his brother to play for them and not Ghana.”

Williams has been capped six times by Ghana since making his nationality switch last year. He is expected to be named in Black Stars’ squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola.