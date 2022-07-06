The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is delighted to announce that Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburger SV), Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer (Hamburger SV) and Patric Pfeiffer (SV Darmstadt 98) are now available for selection by the Black Stars Technical team.

This follows exhaustive engagements between the leadership of the GFA, the players, and their parents in the last few months. The players are, therefore, available for selection for upcoming International fixtures including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“The availability of these players means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars,” President Edwin Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.

“We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level.

“This gives the Technical team more options to choose from adding to our continuous desire to improve the team.

“Coach Otto Addo and his Technical team will continue to monitor and assess them for future assignments including the September games and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” President Simeon-Okraku added.