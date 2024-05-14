The Canada Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca) is pleased to profile our Major Supporters who are committed to accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment. Today we speak to Sabine Kamukitu, owner of Lambano Full Services SARL.

Kolwezi-based Lambano Full Services (https://apo-opa.co/3UDMIdP) is a leader in the DRC mining industry in the areas of service supply and subcontracting, procurement of materials, equipment and spare parts, machinery maintenance and project management.

“Lambano Full Services strives to carry out the work that will lead to the achievement of your objectives, at advantageous prices and within the prescribed time frame,” says founder and CEO, Sabine Kamukitu, who recently participated in the 30th Anniversary program of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and MineAfrica Mining Tour in Sudbury.

A Major Sponsor of the Canada-Africa Chamber, Lambano Full Services were among the companies visited during the DRC-Canada Leadership Visit to the Lualaba Province in February this year, where the company’s operations were profiled during a site visit for Canadian delegates.

“We are committed to customer satisfaction and to continuously improving the quality of our products and services by adhering to the required international standards, using certified equipment and rigorous safety to international standards. We also ensure that the services are adaptable to the needs of the clients, whether they are fixed or mobile installations.”

Sabine Kamukitu said her recent visit to Sudbury, following the Canada-Africa Chamber’s 30th Anniversary Forum, provided valuable insights for understanding the private sector in northern Ontario, as well as the importance of the region for business partnerships in African markets.

“I would like to thank the Canada-Africa Chamber for the incredible value I’ve received as a member, including new networks and agreements with Canadian businesses. This private sector of this country is a strong partner in the growth of the DRC economy and Africa as a whole, working with local partners such as my company,” says Kamukitu.

During the program in Canada last week, including the visit to Sudbury run by MineAfrica, Sabine Kamukitu announced Lambano Full Services would continue its Major Sponsorship of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, ahead of its Africa Accelerating (https://apo-opa.co/3wz6uzf) conference in Ottawa from 4-6 November, where Kamukitu will address delegates from across Canada and the African continent.

Chamber President, Garreth Bloor, commended Sabine Kamukitu for her leadership of Lambano Full Services and the company’s commitment to working with Canadian counterparts who are discovering the incredible opportunities in the DRC, through DRC-based members of the Canada-Africa Chamber.

“Thank you for your support of the Chamber, as one of our Major Sponsors. We look forward to being back on the ground with you again in the DRC soon as we deepen ties between Canada and African markets such as the DRC, by profiling the great work being done by our corporate members”.

