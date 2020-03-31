The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has deployed about 3,500 personnel to enforce directives for the partial lockdown of Accra, Tema and Kumasi to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dubbed ‘Operation COVID Safety’, 1,100 of the personnel are to beef-up the personnel strength at the borders with 400 personnel joining the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to enforce law and order.

Also, 2,000 personnel are expected to assist the Ghana Health Service to trace and test individuals who travelled into the country between 3rd and 23rd March of this year.

Briefing the personnel last Sunday during the deployment at its National Headquarters in Accra, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, urged the personnel to exhibit good conduct and professionalism to the admiration of stakeholders.

He entreated them to show their relevance to the cause of the nation, especially when the world all over is appreciating the critical role of immigration to security and socio-economic development.

“Today, our relevance and contribution to security and socio-economic development of the country is now appreciated more than ever,” he added.

The CGI urged them to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and protocols set out to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while showing care to the ordinary civilians and the general public.