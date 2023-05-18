Ghana has secured the long awaited $3billion financial support from the IMF, deep throat sources have confirmed to Graphic Online.
At a meeting in Washington, the Executive Board of the IMF unanimously approved Ghana’s programme over the next three years.
Our sources in Washington says finishing touches are being made to sign off the deal and that a press release confirming the details will be released in a few hours time.
