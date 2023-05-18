Liverpool FC can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

The quartet will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, having helped the Reds lift a host of the game’s biggest honours during their spells at Anfield.

The four all played their part in Jürgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, before becoming the first Liverpool team to clinch the league title for 30 years as they racked up 99 points in 2019-20.

Two more trophies were added to the collection amid a tilt at a quadruple last term, with success in the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup at Wembley.

Their time with the Reds also included two narrow second-placed finishes in the Premier League, two other Champions League final appearances and victory in the 2022 FA Community Shield, while Firmino and Milner were key figures as Liverpool reached the League Cup and Europa League finals during Klopp’s first season in charge.

With the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday being the Reds’ final home fixture of the campaign, special acknowledgements will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow across the club’s digital platforms after the end of the season as we wish Roberto, Naby, James, Alex and their families the very best for the future.

All four players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made.