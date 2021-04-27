The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe is urging the Special Prosecutor nominee to fight corruption head-on.

For a start, he urged lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to start the fight from the presidency.

“It is in consideration of all these facts that has led IMANI to the belief that the quickest and most effective way for the government to stamp its feet and assert its anti-corruption credentials is to start the process at the Presidency, the heart of the government, where the President has near-absolute control over outcomes and consequences,” he posted on Facebook.

The IMANI Africa boss argues that the political costs of a failed prosecution can have a chilling effect on other prosecutions, especially in a situation where investigations are rarely thorough because of institutional defects.

Below is the full post: