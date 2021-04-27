Chaos has engulfed a community near Basyonde in the Tempane District of the Upper West Region after a nanny goat gave birth to a human-like kid.

Adom News’ affiliate station reporter, Halidu Dasmani has reported that a poultry farmer raised an alarm after one of his animals birthed the strange creature.

In videos available to Adomonline.com, the kid is seen looking normal from the waist down, except for its upper body which looks exactly like a human male.

The kid has all the features of a human face and neck, with no long ears and horns as the herbivore is known for.

Behind the human face is the kid’s original head which has been partially formed.

The kid is said to have died shortly after birth and has since been buried.