Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Attafuah, is complaining about harassment from the public due to delays in issuance of Ghana Cards.

According to him, he is unable to move in public freely and it has even become worse when he goes to church on Sundays.

Given the circumstance, the NIA boss said he feels reluctant to go to public events to avoid such harassments.

Prof. Ken Attafuah disclosed in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday while addressing challenges in discharging his mandate.

He said he receives incessant letters, text messages and phone calls from anonymous people peeved over the delays in getting their Ghana Cards.

Majority of the things they write and say, the NIA boss noted are painful and unpalatable for human consumption.

But Prof Attafuah said he cannot be blame for the delays because the financial challenges they are facing is beyond him.

He appealed to the public to bear with NIA and its staff as it works around the clock with government to resolve all outstanding challenges.

Listen to Prof Attafuah