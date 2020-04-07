‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa, has stated that he is the only rapper in Ghana who can battle Sarkodie.

The controversial rapper made this comment after listening to Sarkodie’s new diss song titled ‘Sub-Zero’.

In a tweet, Patapaa said he believes he is the only person that can ‘murder’ Sarkodie lyrically.

Check out his Tweet below:

I’m the only rapper that can compete with Sarkodie. — #THE_PA2PA_ALBUM (@PatapaaGh) April 6, 2020

Sarkodie’s ‘Sub-Zero’ song has been described by many as a diss song which as usual had him bragging about a lot of things including describing himself as the new Jesus.

Perhaps this was what got Patapaa to come out to make that declaration.