I'm releasing all grudges, life is precious - Kanye West after Queen Elizabeth's demise

US rapper Kanye West says he has reflected over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the results urged him to forgive everyone who has sinned against him.

The Donda rapper admitted in a post that the demise of the longest-serving British Monarch reminded him about the fragility of life.

In a saddening post on social media, the rapper, 44, paid tribute to Her Majesty after it was announced on Thursday evening she had died aged 96 while at her residence in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye, talked about how the Queen’s death further encouraged him to give up his grudges.

He wrote: “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light”, alongside two striking portraits of Queen Elizabeth wearing her crown during her reign.

Kanye West posts portraits of Queen Elizabeth on his Instagram page after life reflection

Kanye West posts portraits of Queen Elizabeth on his Instagram page after life reflection

In the past weeks, the rapper has slammed his ex-wife for allegedly not giving him a say about where to send their kids to school. He also bemoaned about the fact that his children were being exposed to porn in the entertainment industry.

The fashion guru has also hit out at fashion giants Gap and Adidas in a rant shared on Instagram.

MORE: