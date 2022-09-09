Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has reiterated that the State will not fly supporters to Qatar with taxpayers’ money to support the Black Stars.

The issue of funding fans for tournaments has come under scrutiny in recent times.

During the 2014 Mundial in Brazil, Ghanaian fans who were airlifted to support the team were left stranded in Rio.

With Ghana set to participate in the 21st edition of the global showpiece in Qatar later this year in November, the Sports Minister, speaking to Citi FM in an interview, hinted that work is being done to secure private sponsorship to cater to the situation.

“Government is trying to raise funds through Corporate Ghana to help us to take fans to support our Black Stars,” he said.

“We will not use State funds for this and that is why we are appealing to corporate Ghana to come to our aid,” he stated.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H when they participate in the competition which commences in November.