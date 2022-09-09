Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Regina Sarfo at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The body of the deceased was found dumped in a bush at Ahenbrom, a suburb of Konongo on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The body had deep knife wounds on the stomach and sticks forced deep into Regina’s mouth.

Crime scene experts conducted a forensic examination of the scene after which the body was conveyed to the Stewards Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Regional Command has met with the family while the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Damapre, has also commiserated with them over the telephone and assured them of the necessary police support.

Police clinical psychologists are also offering psychosocial support to the family while the investigation continues.