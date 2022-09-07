Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, has backed the new six players who have completed their nationality switch to play for Ghana, saying they will improve the side.

Inaki Williams, Patric Pfeiffer, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Stephan Ambrosius, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu in June announced their decision to play for the West African country.

Following the announcement of the players, there were mixed reactions from Ghanaians with some saying players turn to make themselves available for selection just because of the World Cup.

But, Hughton has dismissed the idea of the newly-added Black Stars players being opportunists.

According to him, the players are going to play beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The nation wants us to have the best squad. They want us to have the best opportunity to do well in the world cup and to do well in the world cup, we need the best squad,” the former Brighton and Newcastle United manager told TV3.

“Anybody that has now shown an allegiance to represent the Black Stars, it’s not just about tomorrow, it’s about next year, the year after, and the year after going into the future. Anybody that is committing is not just committing to the world cup, they are committing to the future.”

Out of the six new players, five of them have been handed call-ups for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua as part of preparations for the Mundial this month.