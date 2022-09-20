In case you’ve come across any of the hilarious social media skits about comedian SDK Dele, one of the most notable things about him is how he flaunts his potbelly.

According to the content creator known in real life as Sadik Sulley, the reason he is mostly seen exhibiting his potbelly in his skits is that he’s proud of it.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, the popular comic actor stated that he doesn’t feel shy to have a potbelly and there’s nothing to be shy about his body.

“I don’t feel shy flaunting my stomach as a guy having potbelly in this modern era when people are showing their six packs,” he disclosed.

He explained: “I am actually very proud of it because it is part of my body and there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it now.

“But if I want to do something later on about my potbelly too, I will let the whole world know about it. Until then, it’s a potbelly geng thing.”