A pastor is in the grips of the Mankessim Police in the Central Region after confessing to the kidnap, killing and secret burial of a 22-year-old aspiring nurse trainee.



The pastor led police investigators to exhume the body of the deceased, Georgina Asor Botchwey on Tuesday, September 20 in an uncompleted building of his accomplice, the Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Crack.



It is not clear why Miss Botchwey was murdered by the duo as she reportedly went missing after travelling to Cape Coast for an interview about two weeks ago.

The deceased, Georgina Asor Botchwey.



Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei reports Georgina was buried with her bag, shoes, and other possessions.



Speaking on Adom FM’s evening news Naket Kasiebo, Joseph Dade, an uncle of the deceased disclosed Georgina left Yeji for the interview and communicated with them afterwards but she never returned home.

Mr Dade said all attempts to reach her proved futile and the family as a result declared her missing with a post on social media.



It read: “Georgina Botchwey went for an interview at Cape Coast on Wednesday and up till now she cannot be found; her phone is off. Please, anybody with information about her should call 0208503126 or 0247048711.“