Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has rubbished media reports that there is hunger in Ghana.

To him, although foodstuffs have been expensive, Ghana is not the only country as it is a global phenomenon.

“It is not true that there is hunger in this country. Of course, when you go to England, there are people sitting by the roads who don’t have food to eat, the same applies to Los Angeles and some countries and you have voluntary organisations feeding them.

“I am not sure you will find people here in Ghana sleeping with hunger, at least people eat and that doesn’t mean there is no food, there is but things have been expensive and it’s the same in other countries,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

According to Dr Akoto, Ghana is currently standing firm in food sufficiency despite Covid-19 shocks due to the planting for food and jobs policy.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to appreciate the contribution of the planting for food and jobs policy to the agricultural sector.

“It has done us more good. Planting for food and jobs is best agric policy ever. It has given Ghana food autonomy,” he added.

