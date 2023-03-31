

Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Ebenezer Nartey has said he is very disappointed in Cape Coast South MP, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan for claiming that some NDC MPs took bribes to approve six new ministers.

According to Mr Nartey, his comments are in bad taste and casts the parliamentarians in a bad light.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan made the allegation after some National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs defied party directive to reject Akufo-Addo’s appointees.

He claimed some of the Majority MPs prior to the voting told them in the face that “some of our people have been bought.”

Reacting to the comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Nartey said, “I am very disappointed in Ricketts-Hagan because for a whole MP to sit on national TV and say his colleagues took bribe! I don’t think it proper.”

Asked whether or not he witnessed such an incident during his time in the seventh Parliament, the former Ablekuma Central MP said no.

“I don’t know whether it was because the numbers of the NPP were huge but such things never came to my notice. Except in some instances when a minister will come and his bill is passed and the numbers are few, he will ask that we write the names and at the end, we are giving something perhaps GH¢500,” he stated.

