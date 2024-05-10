The former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and convener of AriseGhana, Bernard Mornah has said he is more than qualified to be President of Ghana.

“I have maintained that perhaps I may not possess the qualities to serve as a Member of Parliament for a constituency, but I firmly believe that I possess the requisite qualities to lead the nation as its President” he stated.

The former PNC Chairman said he has the magic wand to turn the fortunes of the country around.

According to him, he is motivated to address the pervasive greed within the country’s leadership and is determined to implement policies that would propel the nation forward.

“There are many reasons because I see that first and foremost the greed of our leadership has collapsed our economy and actually blurred the future of our nation.

“I have also seen that because of lack of courage, our leaders have acquiesced to policies and programmes from Western and Breton Wood institutions that tend to undermine our forward growth as a nation. Thirdly, I also see that it appears that sometimes we went [go] to school, and we only learn not to come and apply what we have learnt within the confines of our environment.” he said on Citi FM.

