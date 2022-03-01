The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has urged Ghanaians to disregard media reports suggesting he has been sick.

According to him, he is fit and will by God’s grace continue to stay that way.

This comes barely a week after North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said his checks suggest Mr Quartey who is also Ayawaso Central MP has been absent from Parliament for 18 days in breach of a section of Article 97 of the constitution.

Though Mr Ablakwa did not mention the reason for his absenteeism, he cautioned Mr Quartey should be facing scrutiny for absenteeism, following the backlash the Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo has received over same.

But, addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, the Minister noted he has been out there working in his quest to make Accra a clean city.

He said he was shocked when he saw reports indicating he was sick and bedridden, adding he has never been unwell in recent times.

“It is rather unfortunate that people will choose to do this kind of needless propaganda by spreading falsehood that my good self was seriously ill and had been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.



“I want to put it out there that I am fit, I have been working and by the grace of God I will stay this way,” he clarified.

Listen to Mr Quartey in the audio below:

