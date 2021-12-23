Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has sent a strong word of caution to residents of Accra and Ghanaians at large that he is not asleep, contrary to reports alleging that he has gone to sleep on his oars after successive months of intense work on the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ agenda being spearheaded by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC).

In recent weeks, there have been rumours making rounds on social media alleging that the Regional Minister may have gone to sleep after reports of traders selling on some principal streets within the central business district (CBD) of the capital emerged – a development classified as a form of indiscipline under the agenda.

However, the Regional Minister refuted those claims saying he is not asleep and that he would come back “full bridge” next year.

“Henry is not asleep. He is rather warming up. We will come back next year and hit the ground running very fast. We thought it wise to allow our traders to ply their trade and make some sales in this festive season. Let nobody get it wrong that we have relented on our efforts [to get Accra working]. We will come back full bridge from January next year,” he cautioned.

Operation Clean Your Frontage

The Minister also announced that the much talked-about Operation Clean Your Frontage (#operationcleanyourfrontage) program would kick-start officially in February next year.

A total of 19 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMADs), he disclosed, have provided lands for the installation of transfer sites which would serve as waste collection points from the various communities and inner cities in the region.

A City Response Team, he added, would be going for training and the first batch of officers is expected to pass out early next year.

Council Meeting

The GARCC at its last council meeting discussed various issues towards improvement of the lives of residents across various sectors.

In attendance were the Chief Director of GARCC, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), representatives from the Regional House of Chiefs, all presiding members, Members of Parliament (MPs) and heads of various departments.

Various institutions also took turns to present reports of work done in the year under review.