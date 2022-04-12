A woman claims to have found herself in a very awkward position with her in-laws after they threw her a baby shower for a boy – even though she’s expecting a girl.

The unnamed mum-to-be took to the internet to share her frustration and quickly went viral.

She told how a doctor had confirmed the sex of her unborn child at a scan and she was delighted to be having a girl, however, her in-laws don’t seem to share her excitement.

The baby is set to be her mother-in-law’s first grandchild and she reportedly did “prayers and rituals” that it would be a boy, so they could name the child after her late husband.

Writing in an anonymous post on Reddit, which since appears to have been removed, the 27-year-old said that her husband cried after they found out they were having a girl and then turned his phone off to “hide” from his family.

The woman says she bit her tongue throughout all of this but decided enough was enough when her mother-in-law threw her a baby shower for a boy.

She shared: “When I arrived I saw blue balloons, blue cake with father-in-law’s name/decorations around. I was so confused I had to sit down.

“Sister-in-law explained they were ‘still’ hoping the gender results are false and it’s a boy.

“I looked at my husband and he agreed with her.”

The mum-to-be told the family to “stop treating my daughter like she’s unwanted” before storming out of the party.

Her husband was furious with her, claiming she’d “insulted” his family and demanding she apologises.

Many fellow Reddit users were outraged by her partner’s behaviour, branding it a “red flag”.

One person replied: “The fact that your husband is supporting them (and also delusional) is a HUGE red flag. Unless you want your daughter raised by a bunch of misogynists, I would seriously consider getting out of there NOW.”

Another commented: “These people are terrifying. Rituals and prayers followed by a baby shower for a boy? I understand disappointment or whatever but this is just too far. It’s like they thought if the baby was a boy it would be the father-in-law reincarnated.”

A third added: “Does your husband know his sperm determined the baby’s gender? If they want to blame someone they should aim that at your husband for failing to give you a boy baby.”