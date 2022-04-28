Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t letting recent circumstances keep them from celebrating her pregnancy.

The “Diamonds” songstress and her boyfriend hosted a rave-themed baby shower in Hollywood on Friday, HipHollywood reports.

The lavish festivities reportedly included several of the couple’s famous friends and celebrity cohorts, but the expectant parents kept the event super private.

Guests were not allowed to record video or snap photos, and were expected to keep their photos in secure pouches when they first showed up.

The rave-themed party saw the guests wearing their brightest neon ensembles, and guests were apparently gifted with souvenir party favors commemorating the event.

The gifts apparently included custom t-shirts that read, “I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.” Photos of the shirts subsequently surfaced on Twitter.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guests are top tier 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/7Db2MOKDMc — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) April 26, 2022

The news of the fun baby shower comes following a series of controversies that have arisen for the couple since announcing the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Despite this, a source told ET last week there was no question or hesitation that Rihanna would stand by A$AP Rocky.

“When she’s in love with someone, She’ll do anything for them.” the source said.