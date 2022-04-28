The Ghana Police Service is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of one of its officers.

The Police in a release signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori indicated that the Police Officer “allegedly shot himself while on duty today April 27, 2022, at the Graphic Road, Abossey Okai, Accra.”

According to the Police, “in line with our standard operating procedure, the name and further details of the deceased officer have been withheld and will be communicated after his family has been formally notified of the incident.”

"May the soul of our departed colleague rest in perfect peace," the Police said in the release.