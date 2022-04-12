Accra Hearts of Oak has filed a protest against referee Kenny Padi for his decision to award Asante Kotoko a penalty in their matchday 24 fixture of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians, who are reigning Ghana Premier League champions, were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

However, Padi awarded a penalty for Kotoko in the 17th minute after Fabio Gama was brought down by Hearts midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz.

According to the club, the decision to award Kotoko a penalty was unprofessional and that the Review Committee under the auspices of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should take a second look at the controversial penalty against the club.

Cameroonian forward Franck Mbella Etouga scored the only goal from the spot kick to hand Kotoko all three points as their request to clinch the title is still on course.

They sit top of the log with 52 points with the latter on 6th position with 36 points.

However, fans have been urged to continue to rally their support behind the club and not be distracted by such negativity.

Below is the detailed letter addressed to the Ghana Football Association: