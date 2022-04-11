A board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has slammed referee Ken Paddy for his decision to award Asante Kotoko a penalty in their defeat on Sunday.

In the matchday 24 games, the Phobians travelled to the Baba Yara Stadium to face their rivals in a titanic clash.

However, the home side secured all three points with Franck Etouga Mbella scoring from a spot-kick after Fabio Gama was brought down by Fatawu Mohammed.

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a former Ghana Football Association Chairman, is not happy with the performance of the center referee, describing him as useless.

“The referee today was very useless,” he said on Accra-based Angel FM after the game.

“If this is the level of officiating we are going to witness from our referees, we will call for foreign referees to games like this.

“There was no penalty there to take,” he added.

Hearts of Oak are said to have officially written to the Ghana FA about their displeasure at the performance of referee and a response from the FA is due in the coming days.

The win took league leaders, Kotoko, a further 16 points clear of rivals Hearts of Oak in 6th place.