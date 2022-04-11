Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, says they are on course of defending their Premier League title despite their defeat against Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians were pipped by a lone goal over the weekend in the matchday 24 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Cameroonian forward, Franck Mbella scored from a spot-kick to seal the three points for the Porcupine Warriors.

The defeat leaves Hearts of Oak at the 6th position with 36 points.

In his post-match presser, the ex- Medeama SC gaffer has refused to accept defeat in a good faith and still believes his side would have carried the day with fair officiating.

“We want a beautiful Ghana football so if you beat me at your venue I don’t have a problem,” he said after the game.

“But let’s make sure that good football will flow so that every Ghanaian will be happy for our league.

“Such a big game with such decisions sometimes makes things difficult for us.

“Let’s play a fair game, good football, and let’s see, those who came here are witnesses to Hearts of Oak’s good football so it shows. Until it is over we are still on course,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face Skyy FC in the quarterfinals of the MTN FA Cup this weekend.