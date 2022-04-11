Ghanaian midfielder, Baba Iddrisu Mohammed, suffered a horrific head injury during Real Mallorca’s La Liga win against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The visitors were pinned down in a 1-0 loss as Mallorca end their La Liga winning run but before the game ended the Black Stars midfielder unfortunately met a ferocious shot from Thomas Lemar which sent him crushing down in the box.

The medical staff was prompted as they rush onto the field to provide aid before he was stretched off the field for further review.

His injury comes a few days after Thomas Partey suffered an injury in Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace.

Baba, 26, was part of Ghana’s squad which secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Nigeria to earn a spot through away goals rule.