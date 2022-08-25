Aspiring Member of Parliament and actor, John Dumelo, has disclosed he is working to bring relief to the good people of Ghana.

The actor turned farmer said he is building a ginger processing factory to add value to produce to make it ready for available markets.

Fulfilling his promise of making agriculture attractive and a lucrative business, the commercial farmer said he is setting up a factory in the Oti Region, where his plantation is located.

“It is something I am capable of doing and I’m doing it because it is my field,” he revealed.

Another intent, he said, is to solve the challenge of waste after harvest.

According to him, his greatest motivation is Ghana and he believes investment would be able to steer the country in the right direction.

Mr Dumelo, in an interview on Accra FM, revealed he is learning from the mistakes of other Ghanaian leaders to fulfill promises made to the electorate.

It is his personal goal not to involve in long talk, but to make his works speak on his behalf.

The initiative comes after he donated boots, cutlasses and other farming equipment to farmers at Guan.

RELATED



